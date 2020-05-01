In the statement of the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, there are allegations that the Kazakh citizens were not allowed in the Turkish Airlines flight on 24 April.

Relevant Turkish authorities have completely facilitated the evacuation of Kazakh citizens from Turkey until now. Kazakhstan authorities are also aware of this fact.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan was informed of the Turkish Airlines flight to Kazakhstan on 24 April to evacuate Turkish citizens and of the fact that Kazakh citizens could return to Kazakhstan with the same flight.

Turkish Airlines, upon the request of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ankara, has informed the Embassy that Kazakh citizens could be transferred to their country over the same ticket price paid by Turkish citizens.

However, the Embassy did not find the price suitable and rejected this opportunity presented by Turkey to Kazakh citizens by mentioning that Kazakhstan will bring its own aircraft.