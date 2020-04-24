The provisions related to the annexation of the West Bank in the coalition agreement signed within the scope of efforts to form a government in Israel are manifestations of an extremely dangerous mindset that aims to deforce the occupied Palestinian territories.

We believe that such a grave step, which would trample international law and weigh on the collective conscience of humanity, will not be accepted or supported by any member of the international community having a sense of justice and responsibility.

We call upon the international community to stand against Israel’s unilateral and illegal initiatives and to uphold the vision of the two-state solution on the basis of established parameters and 1967 borders.

Turkey will continue to stand by the brotherly people of Palestine and to fully support their just cause. There will be no peace in Middle East until the policies of occupation and annexation are over.