Greek Minister for Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi’s statements that
Turkey is not implementing the 18 March Statement using COVID-19 pandemic
as an excuse are claims expressed with the motive of covering up Greece’s
crimes against asylum-seekers, aiming to distort realities.
Turkey has fulfilled her obligations on the basis of the 18 March
Statement. Thanks to this, illegal crossings to Europe have been reduced by
92%. In this respect, it is the European Union that has not fulfilled her
responsibilities.
Under the framework of the 18 March Statement, among the asylum-seekers
reaching Greek islands, Turkey only accepts the return of those whose
international protection applications are rejected or who do not need
international protection. Until today, 2.139 irregular migrants fulfilling
these criteria have been returned from Greek islands.
Greece, on the other hand, suspended asylum applications for 1 month in
violation of the EU founding treaties and international obligations and is
trying to send asylum-seekers to Turkey without registering them and even
without evaluating their asylum applications, which is contrary to the 18
March Statement.
International organizations have also openly revealed that Greece’s new
asylum law is not compatible with international standards and EU
directives.
On the other hand, measures are in place to protect public health and
security all over the world due to COVID-19 pandemic. As a matter of fact,
the EU has temporarily suspended the resettlement program, an important
element of the 18 March Statement, to protect public health. Turkey, for
the same reason, has also temporarily stopped returns foreseen in the
Statement and has notified Greek authorities to that effect.
Deplorable conditions of the refugee camps in Greece and the need for
Greece to follow the example of Turkey in this respect have also been
expressed by a Greek journalist.
We recommend Greece to take urgent measures to prevent humanitarian tragedy
because of the pandemic and respect the right to life and health of
asylum-seekers.