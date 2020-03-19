Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a video conference with Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto of Hungary on 19 March 2020.

At the meeting, joint action against the coronavirus pandemic, our bilateral relations, as well as Syria, Libya and European Union issues were discussed.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also had a teleconference with Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne of Canada, Foreign Minister Marise Payne of Australia, Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo of Brazil, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio of Italy, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung of South Korea and European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Affairs and Vice -President of the European Commission Josep Borrell.

At the meeting, steps to be taken in the joint action against coronavirus were evaluated.