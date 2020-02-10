Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Miro Cerar of Slovenia on 10 February 2020.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed his appreciation to Foreign Minister Miro Cerar for his visionary approach to Turkey's accession to the European Union.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would further improve our cooperation in every field with our ally and strategic partner and that we would continue to contribute together to the peace and stability in the Balkans.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met also with Secretary General Majlinda Bregu of the Regional Cooperation Council.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that our cooperation would increasingly continue during the Southeast European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Chairmanship that Turkey would take over this year in July.