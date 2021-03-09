Following his successful visit to Turkmenistan, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Uzbekistan.

On 7 March 2021 Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the inauguration ceremony of our Consulate General in Samarkand with Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our Consulate General in Samarkand, ancient city of our civilization, would be the permanent sign of our brotherhood with Uzbekistan, and that he wished it served to the best our citizens and our Uzbek brothers and sisters.

On 9 March 2021, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with his Uzbek counterpart in Tashkent and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that during the meeting preparations for the 2nd Meeting of the Turkey-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council were discussed and that the 2022-2023 Cooperation Program between our Ministries and the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Translation were signed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also reminded that Turkey was the first country to recognize the independence of Uzbekistan and expressed that we sincerely congratulated the 30th anniversary of its independence.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, where both Ministers discussed concrete projects.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that our bilateral trade volume had not decreased despite the pandemic, that our objective was to increase our bilateral trade volume from 2.3 billion US Dollars to 5 billion US Dollars, to conclude the Preferential Trade Agreement and to initiate the negotiations of a Free Trade Agreement.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, thanked him for his friendly approach towards Turkey and briefed him on his meetings.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also expressed that the strategic cooperation between our countries was further developing under the leadership of our Presidents, and that the 2nd Meeting of the Turkey-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council would be held in Uzbekistan.