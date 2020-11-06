Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, former First Vice President of Afghanistan and discussed the peace process and the situation of the Turkic people in Afghanistan.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that we would continue to support the brotherly Afghan people in their quest for peace and stability.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Stefan Alexandru Tinca, the newly appointed Ambassador of Romania to Turkey, and wished him success during his tenure.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Salahuddin Rabbani, former Foreign Minister of Afghanistan and Leader of Jamiat-e Islami Party.

During the meeting views were exchanged on the current situation in Afghanistan, recent developments in the peace process and the Istanbul Meeting.