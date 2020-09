Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with President Khaled al-Mishri of the High Council of State of Libya in Ankara on 28 August 2020.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our cooperation with brotherly Libya was strengthening day by day and we were determined to speed up our joint economic and commercial projects.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized that we would continue to support the political process in Libya.