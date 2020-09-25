Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the Informal Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) held via videoconference on 25 September 2020.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that BSEC is important for an effective regional cooperation during the fight against COVID-19 and the aftermath, and that we would cooperate on coordination between our crisis centers, health, development and production of vaccines, supply chains and tourism.