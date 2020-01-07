Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio of Italy in İstanbul on 7 January 2020.

At the meeting, views on international issues, particularly crisis in Libya were exchanged.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he was happy to welcome Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio of Italy, during his first visit to Turkey and emphasized that we would further improve our close relations with Italy in various fields.