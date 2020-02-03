Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Jeddah on 2-3 February 2020 to attend the Open-Ended Emergency Executive Committee Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

On 2 February 2020, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Riad Malki of Palestine.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the real aim of the so-called peace plan is annexation and that we would never accept it.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would always stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters.

On 3 February 2020, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the OIC Open-Ended Emergency Executive Committee Meeting.

Mİnister Çavuşoğlu stated that as the Islamic World we have all together rejected this plan, which is actually a sales document.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that neither Allah nor the Ummah would ever forgive those who gave up on Palestine.

In the framework of the OIC Meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Foreign Minister Dato' Saifuddin of Malaysia and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Nassif Hitti of Lebanon.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani of Qatar in Ankara.

At the meeting, opportunities for further improving our excellent relations and regional developments were discussed.