After his visit to the Dominican Republic, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Haiti to discuss cooperation opportunities and sign agreements on 17 August 2020.

Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Jovenel Moise of Haiti and conveyed him the greetings, best wishes and invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Investment opportunities particularly in the fields of energy, construction and agriculture were discussed during a meeting with the participation of business people. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that as was the case during natural disasters and the pandemic, we would always stand by Haiti.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held a fruitful meeting with Claude Joseph, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Haiti.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we had shown strong solidarity during the pandemic.

Within the framework of the visit, the “Economic Cooperation Agreement”, the “Cultural Cooperation Agreement”, the “Memorandum of Understanding on Disaster Management”, the “Memorandum of Understanding on the cooperation between Diplomacy Academies of the Foreign Ministries”, the “Memorandum of Understanding on Technical Cooperation”, the “Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of a Political Consultation Mechanism Between Foreign Ministries” and the “Cooperation Protocol Between Archive Institutions” were signed.