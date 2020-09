On 31 August 2020, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Gabriela Cuevas Barron, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we were supporting parliamentarian diplomacy as an effective tool of foreign policy and that we were ready to work with the Inter-Parliamentary Union at multilateral platforms, including the United Nations.