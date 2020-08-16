Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attended the inauguration ceremony of the President Elect of the Dominican Republic on 16 August 2020 in Santo Domingo.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met newly elected President Abinader of the Dominican Republic and conveyed the congratulations, greetings and the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we evaluated opportunities for tourism and infrastructure and our friendly relations would further develop during President Abinader’s term.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met also with the former Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas of the Dominican Republic. Minister Çavuşoğlu thanked him for his assistance during the repatriation of our citizens during the pandemic and the cooperation he displayed during his term.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss our bilateral relations and important issues such as the Eastern Mediterranean, Syria and Libya.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would continue to defend the rights of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots against the provocative steps taken by the Greek and Greek Cypriot side.

On the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony, Minister Çavuşoğlu also held bilateral meetings with President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau, Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya of Spain, Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo of Guetamala and Minister for Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Zoran Djordjevic of Serbia.