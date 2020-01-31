Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Sofia, capital of our neighbor and ally Bulgaria, to hold bilaterals and discuss regional developments on 30-31 January 2020.

On 30 January 2020, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with distinguished Turkish business people in Bulgaria.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the business world is the key for the development of cooperation between Turkey and Bulgaria.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also stated that we were determined to further improve our economic and trade relations and to increase our bilateral trade volume to 10 billion Euros.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with our citizens and the Turkish community in Bulgaria, and extended them greetings of President Erdoğan and our nation.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would improve our friendly relations and cooperation with Bulgaria in every field and that our strongest support was coming from our citizens and the Turkish community in Bulgaria.

On 31 January 2020, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov of Bulgaria.

At the meeting steps to be taken for further improving our economic and commercial cooperation were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we had lots to do together with Bulgaria.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva of Bulgaria.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that at his first offical visit to Bulgaria, they discussed with his distinguished counterpart preparations of the 2nd Meeting of the High Level Cooperation Council.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that our relations with our neighbor Bulgaria continued progressing in every field.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu was also received by Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva of National Assembly of Bulgaria.

At the meeting, steps to be taken for developing cooperation between our parliaments were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we were planning to hold the 2nd Turkey-Bulgaria-Romania Foreign Affairs Commissions Trilateral Meeting in Turkey in the upcoming months.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu was also received by President Rumen Radev of Bulgaria and conveyed him greetings of President Erdoğan.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would work together in line with our common will to develop our relations in every field on a mutual interest basis.

Finally Minister Çavuşoğlu visited Banyabaşı Mosque in Sofia restorated by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and met with Muftis at the Grand Mufti Office.