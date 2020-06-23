Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the Pledging Conference of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) held via videoconference on 23 June 2020.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our country would provide all kind of assistance to address the needs of our Palestinian brothers and sisters and that if Israel's annexation plan was carried out, the number of Palestinian refugees would increase and the humanitarian crisis would worsen.

On the same day Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism and Dr. Fahrettin Koca, Minister of Health.

At the meeting measures to be taken for healthy tourism and the road map to be followed were evaluated.