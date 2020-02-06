Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is visiting Baku to attend the Extraordiary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council on 5-6 February 2020.

President İlham Aliyev of Azerbaijan presented in Baku the “Medal of Friendship' to Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu for his contributions to the relations between our two countries on 5 February 2020.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov of brotherly Uzbekistan

On the same day before leaving for Baku, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with members of the German press in an event organized by the Turkish Presidency Investment Office and the Union of International Democrats (UID).

At the meeting our relations with Germany and current issues were discussed

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Ambassador Juan Gonzalez Barba of Spain; thanked him for his contributions to our relations and wished him success in his new assignment.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met also with the Ambassadors of the European Union (EU) countries.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he had met with Asian Ambassadors a day before and that we were conducting a 360 degree foreign policy.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we were ready to turn a new page with the EU, but that the threat and sanction language should be dropped and mutual trust environment should be established.