Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Rik Daems President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and congratulated him on his re-election.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they had a tour d’horizon on PACE issues, and added that we were looking forward to seeing him back in Turkey in June for the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.