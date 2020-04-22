Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in 7th Foreign Ministerial Meeting of Astana Process via teleconference on 22 April 2020.

At the meeting, the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the context of Syria was discussed.

Recent developments particularly in Idlib and East of Euphrates, political process, humanitarian situation and return of refugees were also reviewed.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also participated in the extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held upon Turkey’s initiative via videoconference.

At the meeting, joint steps to be taken for effective fight against this pandemic were evaluated.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu continued the consultations with our missions abroad.

Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed effects of COVID-19 with our Ambassadors in the Far East, Asia, Oceania, Baltics, Central Europe, Balkans and our Permanent Representatives.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would continue to stand by our citizens all over the world.