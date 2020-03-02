Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with the Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on 2 March 2020.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the OSCE Minsk Group should produce more in terms of a settlement for the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and that this solution should be in full respect of the sovereignty, the territorial integrity and the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen.

At the meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu shared information on the Operation Spring Shield that Turkey is conducting resolutely.