Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the videoconference titled “Situation of Refugees and Other Displaced Persons during the Pandemic: The Need for International Cooperation” co-organized by Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in cooperation with International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) on 9 June 2020.

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein of Iraq, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi of Jordan, Foreign Minister Nasif Hitti of Lebanon, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi of Pakistan, Ylva Johansson, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Former Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl of Austria and Deputy Director Zsuzsanna Jakab of the World Health Organization also attended the videoconference together with Minister Çavuşoğlu.

In his speech at the videoconference Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that it was high time to do our best for the world’s weakest.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that our success in the fight against the virus and vast experience with refugees helped us in easing its impacts on refugee communities and that thanks to our strong health-care system, we had been able to provide free healthcare to everyone, including refugees.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that given the severity and the global nature of the pandemic, Turkey took early action in extending help to others, that we had so far been able to meet the demands of 125 countries and that we would continue our aid efforts.