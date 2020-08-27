Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Moldova to participate in the First Meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group between Turkey and Moldova and attend the inauguration ceremony of the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey in Comrat.

On 26 August, Minister Çavuşoğlu held the First Meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group between Turkey and Moldova with Foreign Minister Oleg Tulea of Moldova.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would increase our trade and investments in agriculture, tourism and other fields. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that Turkey and Moldova proved to be true friends during the pandemic as well. Minister Çavuşoğlu also stated that he would inaugurate the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey in Comrat together with Foreign Minister Oleg Tulea of Moldova the next day.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Igor Dodon of Moldova and conveyed him the greetings and best wishes of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. During the meeting, the second meeting of the High Level Strategic Council to be held in Moldova next year was discussed. Minister Çavuşoğlu also expressed our congratulations for the Independence Day of Moldova on 27 August.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Ion Chicu of Moldova. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would further develop our relations in every field with Moldova and further increase our trade volume and investments. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we were pleased that our Gagauz kinsmen were in close dialogue and cooperation with the Moldovan authorities.

Finally Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Turkish investors and businessmen in Moldova. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that Turkish investors had investments for more than 300 million dollars in Moldova and were making important contributions to the development of Moldova. During the meeting the steps to be taken in the period ahead to further increase investments and trade were discussed.

On 27 August, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Bashkan Irina Vlah of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia and conveyed the greetings and sympathies of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish people. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our Gagauz kinsmen were a bridge of friendship between Turkey and Moldova and emphasized that we wished a strong Gagauzia within a strong Moldova. Minister Çavuşoğlu also expressed that we would build the "Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Education Complex" in Comrat.

Then Minister Çavuşoğlu inaugurated the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey in Comrat together with Foreign Minister Oleg Tulea of Moldova on the Independence Day of Moldova. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we had opened a second door of friendship to Turkey and that the Turkish Consulate General in Comrat was the home of all our Gagauz kinsmen.

After returning to Ankara, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with former Foreign Minister Selahuddin Rabbani of Afghanistan and exchanged views on the political developments and peace process in Afghanistan. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would continue to support our Afghan brothers and sisters in their efforts to achieve peace and stability.