The so-called Presidential and Parliamentary elections to be held on 31 March 2020 in Armenian
occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, is a manifestation of the
efforts to unilaterally legitimize the current situation in
Nagorno-Karabakh, which is contrary to international law. This step is a
flagrant violation of international law, including the UN Security Council
Resolutions and the OSCE principles.
At a stage when there are talks within the OSCE Minsk Process to find a
peaceful settlement for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, holding the
so-called elections in the occupied territories undermines the efforts
towards a peaceful and lasting resolution. We call on the international
community, including the OSCE Minsk Group, not to recognise these
elections.
Turkey does not recognise these illegitimate elections, which will
constitute yet another violation of the sovereignty and territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan. As a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, Turkey will
continue to support the efforts for finding a just and lasting solution to
the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.