The so-called Presidential and Parliamentary elections to be held on 31 March 2020 in Armenian occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, is a manifestation of the efforts to unilaterally legitimize the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is contrary to international law. This step is a flagrant violation of international law, including the UN Security Council Resolutions and the OSCE principles.

At a stage when there are talks within the OSCE Minsk Process to find a peaceful settlement for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, holding the so-called elections in the occupied territories undermines the efforts towards a peaceful and lasting resolution. We call on the international community, including the OSCE Minsk Group, not to recognise these elections.

Turkey does not recognise these illegitimate elections, which will constitute yet another violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. As a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, Turkey will continue to support the efforts for finding a just and lasting solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.