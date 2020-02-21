Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has once again announced that many additional housing units would be built in the illegal settlements on the occupied Palestinian territories, only days before elections in Israel.

We reiterate our strong rejection of this occupier mentality which ignores international law and the United Nations resolutions.

It is observed that the Israeli Government continues its habit of violating the rights of the people of Palestine and trampling international law before every election.

It is clear that Israel is also encouraged by the so-called peace plan that was recently released by the United States in proceeding with the aforementioned illegal steps.

Palestinian territories belong to the people of Palestine. The occupier mindset shall never change this reality.