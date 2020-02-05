H.E. Mr. Miroslav Lajčák, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic will pay a visit to Turkey from 6 to 8 February 2020 upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey.

During the visit, all aspects of bilateral relations as well as opportunities for further enhancement of cooperation between Turkey and Slovakia will be elaborated, Turkey’s membership process to the EU will be addressed, also views on regional and international issues will be exchanged.