H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will attend the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Emergency Open-Ended Executive Committee Ministerial Meeting to be held in Jeddah on 3 February 2020 upon the request of the State of Palestine in order to discuss the most recent developments with regard to Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the OIC Member States on the margins of the said meeting.