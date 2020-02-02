On 1-2 February 2020, H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will chair the second edition of the Internal Evaluation Meeting with the participation of the Ministry’s senior management and the heads of domestic representation offices.

The meeting will provide an opportunity to make a general appraisal of 2019 and exchange views on our busy foreign policy agenda, including the steps that could be taken in 2020 within the framework of our “Enterprising and Humanitarian Foreign Policy”.

In addition to institutional coordination and planning, the meeting will help assess the key priorities, including progress on the “Asia Anew”, “Digital Diplomacy” initiatives announced by H.E. Mr. Çavuşoğlu, and the preparations for the inaugural “Antalya Diplomacy Forum” to take place on 27-29 March 2020; the crisis management and public diplomacy activities; and the Ministry’s overall work schedule in 2020.