H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will participate in a celebratory event on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held in Rabat on 12 December, upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Expatriates of Morocco.

H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will deliver a speech on behalf of Turkey and have bilateral meetings with his counterparts at the sidelines of the event.