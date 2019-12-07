Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process 8th Ministerial Conference, themed “Peace, Partnership, Prosperity” will be held in Istanbul on 9th of December 2019.

Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process 8th Ministerial Conference will be inaugurated by H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and H.E. Ashraf Ghani President of Afghanistan, and will be co-chaired by H.E Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs and H.E. Idrees Zaman, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan.

Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process, having commenced with the “Istanbul Conference for Afghanistan” in 2011 upon the initiatives of Turkey, aims to enhance regional cooperation towards Afghanistan.

At this meeting, Turkey will hand over the co-chairmanship, which was assumed at the 7th Ministerial Conference in Baku in 2017, to Tajikistan.