The United Kingdom (UK) is officially leaving the European Union (EU) as of January 31, 2020, thus completing the process which started with the June 2016 referendum. While leaving the EU, it is clear that the UK will remain one of the most important and valuable components of Europe. Turkey, has always appreciated the principled stance of the UK, which has supported our membership process within the EU and recognized Turkey’s regional and global position as well as the added value of the potential role we could provide to the EU.

We welcome the existing common political will to further develop Turkey-UK relations in every area following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. In the new period, relations between Turkey and the UK will provide significant opportunities to enhance regional and global stability as well as both parties’ interests.

During the transition period that will last until December 31, 2020, if not the EU and the UK agree to regulate otherwise, our relations with the UK will remain unaffected and the UK will continue to abide by the EU acquis. During this period, necessary preparations will be carried on in a swift manner together with the UK authorities in all areas which will be affected by the withdrawal.