The United Kingdom (UK) is officially leaving the European Union (EU) as of
January 31, 2020, thus completing the process which started with the June
2016 referendum. While leaving the EU, it is clear that the UK will remain
one of the most important and valuable components of Europe. Turkey, has
always appreciated the principled stance of the UK, which has supported our
membership process within the EU and recognized Turkey’s regional and
global position as well as the added value of the potential role we could
provide to the EU.
We welcome the existing common political will to further develop Turkey-UK
relations in every area following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. In the
new period, relations between Turkey and the UK will provide significant
opportunities to enhance regional and global stability as well as both
parties’ interests.
During the transition period that will last until December 31, 2020, if not
the EU and the UK agree to regulate otherwise, our relations with the UK
will remain unaffected and the UK will continue to abide by the EU acquis.
During this period, necessary preparations will be carried on in a swift
manner together with the UK authorities in all areas which will be affected
by the withdrawal.