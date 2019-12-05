The Vice-President of the European Union’s (EU) new Commission H.E.
Margaritis Schinas and Commissioner for Home Affairs H.E. Ylva Johansson,
who have assumed duties on 1 December 2019, will pay a working visit to
Turkey on 6 December 2019. During the meetings in Ankara, the EU delegation
will exchange views on all aspects of Turkey-EU relations and cooperation
on migration issues.
The making of Schinas and Johansson’s first official visit within the
context of their new tenures to Turkey, an EU candidate country, confirms
the importance EU attaches to close relation and cooperation with our
country, especially on migration and security issues.