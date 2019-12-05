The Vice-President of the European Union’s (EU) new Commission H.E. Margaritis Schinas and Commissioner for Home Affairs H.E. Ylva Johansson, who have assumed duties on 1 December 2019, will pay a working visit to Turkey on 6 December 2019. During the meetings in Ankara, the EU delegation will exchange views on all aspects of Turkey-EU relations and cooperation on migration issues.

The making of Schinas and Johansson’s first official visit within the context of their new tenures to Turkey, an EU candidate country, confirms the importance EU attaches to close relation and cooperation with our country, especially on migration and security issues.