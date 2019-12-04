H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will visit Italy on 5-6 December 2019 in order to attend the 5 th edition of the Mediterranean Dialogues Conference to be held in Rome.

In the context of the Conference, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will deliver a speech on “Turkey’s Vision and Strategy on the Issues Related to Mediterranean and the Ways to Foster a Positive Agenda in the Region” and hold meetings with his counterparts from participant countries as well as the representatives of international organizations.

On the occasion of his visit to Italy, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu, will have a bilateral meeting also with H.E. Mr. Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic. During the meeting, bilateral relations between Turkey and Italy, current regional and international developments as well as Turkey’s EU accession process will be discussed.