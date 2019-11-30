We received the news with deep sorrow that two people were killed and several people injured as a result of a terrorist attack perpetrated in London yesterday (November 29).

This heinous attack once again demonstrated the brutal and merciless nature of terrorism that targets lives of innocent people. We convey our deepest condolences to the British people with whom we are in solidarity on this difficult day. We also wish patience for the families of the persons who lost their lives and quick recovery for the wounded.