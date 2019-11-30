We received the news with deep sorrow that two people were killed and
several people injured as a result of a terrorist attack perpetrated in
London yesterday (November 29).
This heinous attack once again demonstrated the brutal and merciless nature
of terrorism that targets lives of innocent people. We convey our deepest
condolences to the British people with whom we are in solidarity on this
difficult day. We also wish patience for the families of the persons who
lost their lives and quick recovery for the wounded.