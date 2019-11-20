Political consultations between Turkey and Poland, co-chaired by Deputy
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs of Turkey, H.E.
Ambassador Mr. Faruk Kaymakcı and Secretary of State of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Poland, H.E. Mr. Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk will be held
in Warsaw on 21 November 2019.
During the consultations, bilateral relations and Turkey-EU relations as
well as various regional and global issues of common interest will be
discussed.
Deputy Minister Kaymakcı will also meet Chairman of the Foreign Affairs
Committee of the Parliament (Sejm) of the Republic of Poland, H.E. Mr.
Zbigniew Wlodzimierz Rau, as well as, Turkish business people and students
and deliver a speech at the Natolin campus of the College of Europe.