Political consultations between Turkey and Poland, co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs of Turkey, H.E. Ambassador Mr. Faruk Kaymakcı and Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, H.E. Mr. Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk will be held in Warsaw on 21 November 2019.

During the consultations, bilateral relations and Turkey-EU relations as well as various regional and global issues of common interest will be discussed.

Deputy Minister Kaymakcı will also meet Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Parliament (Sejm) of the Republic of Poland, H.E. Mr. Zbigniew Wlodzimierz Rau, as well as, Turkish business people and students and deliver a speech at the Natolin campus of the College of Europe.