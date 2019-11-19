H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will participate in the NATO’s Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be held in Brussels on 20 November 2019.

At the meeting, Foreign Ministers will focus on the final preparations of the upcoming NATO Leaders’ Meeting to be held in London on 3-4 December 2019. They are also expected to exchange views on the latest situation regarding the international security and strategic environment.

H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will also have bilateral meetings with his counterparts in the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting.