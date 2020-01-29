The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the relevant Ministries have initiated joint efforts to evacuate Turkish citizens and their families from Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province, because of the outbreak of novel coronavirus ((2019-nCoV). In this regard, our Ministry of Health has made all the necessary preparations. Close contact has also been pursued with the Chinese authorities.

The Ministry and the Turkish Embassy in Beijing are in close contact with and provide regular situation updates and advisories for Turkish citizens in Hubei province. The Ministry issued a travel warning on 27 January 2020 ( http://www.mfa.gov.tr/cin-seyahat-uyarisi-hk-27-1-20.tr.mfa ), and advised Turkish citizens against unnecessary travels to China, urge those who live in China to stay away from Hubei province and other regions with a high number of coronavirus cases. Turkish citizens are also advised to strictly follow health measures as well as latest updates and advisories of the Chinese authorities, the World Health Organization, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Turkish diplomatic missions in China.

These has been no case of confirmed coronavirus infections in Turkey. A suspected Chinese passenger, over the coronavirus infection, was sent back to China on 25 January 2020. The Ministry of Health took all precautionary measures for public health at all international ports of entry to Turkey, and has been closely monitoring the situation.