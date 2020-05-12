We are saddened by the news that terror attacks targeting a hospital in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul and a funeral ceremony in Nangarhar province this morning caused loss of many civilian lives.

We condemn these heinous terrorist attacks that have targeted civilians and a hospital with a neonatal unit in the holy month of Ramadan and at a time when the effects of COVID-19 pandemic are intensely felt.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan, and wish for a swift recovery to the injured.