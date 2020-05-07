We welcome the vote of confidence granted by the House of Representatives of Iraq to the new Government. We wish success to PM Mustafa Al Kadhimi who has assumed a critical responsibility at a time when the whole world passes through a challenging period.

We believe that the new government would take steps to embrace all constituents of the brotherly Iraqi people and meet their legitimate expectations, and contribute to the stability of our region.

We stand ready to work with the new government in a spirit of cooperation in all possible fields, first and foremost on security, trade, investment and re-construction on the basis of mutual interests, as has been the case with the previous Iraqi governments.