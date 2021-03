Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia H.E. Mr. David Zalkaliani will pay an official visit to Turkey on 3 March 2021, upon the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

During the visit, steps for further strengthening our bilateral relations with our strategic partner Georgia will be discussed and the Ministers will also exchange views on the current regional issues.