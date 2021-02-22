H.E. Mr. Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan will pay a visit to Turkey on 23 Februrary 2021.

Bilateral issues with Turkmenistan and regional developments will be discussed during the visit. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister Meredov will also be received by H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkey.

On this occasion, the Fifth Trilateral Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan will be held with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov. Minister Çavuşoğlu will also have a bilateral meeting with Minister Bayramov.

The relations between our countries, regional issues as well as the steps for further enhancement of our cooperation will be discussed in bilateral and trilateral formats during the meetings.