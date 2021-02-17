We are deeply saddened by the news that more than 40 teachers and students were abducted and one student was killed during an attack perpetrated by an armed group on a Government boarding school in the Kagara region of Niger State located in Nigeria today (17 February).

We strongly condemn this heinous attack targeting innocent students. We wish those missing students and teachers to rejoin their families safe and sound as soon as possible. We convey our condolences and deepest sympathies to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Nigeria.