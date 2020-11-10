The Republic of North Macedonia has informed the Permanent International Secretariat that it has concluded its internal ratification process regarding its membership to the Organisation of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), thereby becoming the thirteenth member of the Organization as of 9 November 2020. We warmly welcome North Macedonia’s membership and extend our congratulations.

Earlier this year North Macedonia joined NATO and the EU decided to open accession negotiations with the country. The North Macedonia’s membership to BSEC, will increase the Organization’s opportunities and capabilities in regional cooperation.

We are confident that our deep-rooted relations in every field with North Macedonia, which is an important actor for the peace and stability of the Balkans, will gain a new dimension through regional cooperation within the BSEC.

Accordingly, as the host country to the BSEC Permanent International Secretariat, Turkey will provide all the necessary support to North Macedonia for its swift and effective participation in the governing bodies of the Organization.