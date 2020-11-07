Cihan Terzi, nominated by the Republic of Turkey, was re-elected to the UN Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions for the term 2021-2023 on 6th November at the elections held in New York on the margins of 5th Meeting of the UN 5th Committee.

The re-election of Mr. Terzi, who holds extensive experience and expertise at both national and international levels in areas of finance and management, to this Committee is a reflection of Turkey’s efficient position within the international organizations. We believe that Mr. Terzi will continue to highly contribute to the works of the Committee and we wish him every success during his office.