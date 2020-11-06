The twelfth Ambassadors Conference, organized annually by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the participation of Ambassadors serving both at home and abroad, will take place on 9-10 November 2020.

Due to the global pandemic, the Conference will be held in a hybrid format for the first time, where home-based Ambassadors will physically be present at the Presidential Complex while Ambassadors serving abroad will join the event online.

The Ambassadors Conference plays a central role for the coordination and planning of our foreign policy. During the Cconferences, a stocktaking of the past year and discussions on the way forward are taken up with a holistic approach.

The Conferences are held annually since 2008. The theme of this year’s Conference will be “Turkish Diplomacy at the Centenary of National Sovereignty: From Tradition to the Future”. This theme reflects the dynamic nature of the at least 500-years-old Turkish diplomacy, which blends continuity and change by virtue of its innovative initiatives while drawing strength from its traditions.

Within the framework of the Conference, the Ambassadors will receive the instructions of the President of the Republic of Turkey H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during an address on November 9th. The Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will address the Ambassadors on November 10th.