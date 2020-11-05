South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Informal Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, which will be presided by Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, will be held in Antalya on 6 November 2020.

Turkey assumed the Chairmanship of the SEECP on 1 July 2020 for one-year term.

At the meeting, regional developments and common challenges as well as ways for strengthening cooperation in South East Europe based on the Covid-19 pandemic experience of the region will be discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will have bilateral meetings with his counterparts and Turkey-Bosnia Herzegovina-Serbia and Turkey-Bosnia Herzegovina-Croatia Trilateral Ministers of Foreign Affairs meetings will also be held on this occasion.