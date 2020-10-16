The official approval of the Israeli plans to expand additional illegal settlements in West Bank, recently announced by Prime Minister Netanyahu, is the latest example of Israel's unlawful and aggressive policies.

With this step, the number of illegal settlements announced to be built in the occupied Palestinian territories only in 2020 have exceeded 12.000.

Israel’s incessant occupation and annexation policies which disregard international law and United Nations resolutions are doomed to fail.

Turkey will continue to support the efforts towards the establishment of an independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital and to stand by its Palestinian brothers.