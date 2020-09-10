#

No: 205, 10 September 2020, Press Release Regarding the Establishment of the World Health Organization (WHO) Geographically Dispersed Office for Preparedness for Humanitarian and Health Emergencies in Istanbul, Turkey

Official opening ceremony for the World Health Organization (WHO) Geographically Dispersed Office for Preparedness for Humanitarian and Health Emergencies in Istanbul has taken place today.

This Office will reinforce our relations with WHO, enhance our visibility in field of humanitarian assistance and support global efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The establishment of the Office also constitutes a concrete step towards our goal to transform Istanbul into a regional hub for United Nations.