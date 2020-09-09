We are saddened to receive the news that many people lost their lives and many were injured during the attack to the convoy of Emrullah Saleh, the First Vice President of Afghanistan, in Kabul, this morning.

We condemn the ongoing acts of violence and this most recent heinous attack that occurred, at a time when the Intra-Afghan Negotiations are expected to begin, an important stage for peace process in Afghanistan. We hope that peace efforts will continue without slowing down.

We wish for a swift recovery to the injured, especially Vice President Saleh, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Afghanistan.