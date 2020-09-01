The U.S. decision announced today (September 1) to lift the arms embargo against the Greek Cypriot Administration ignores the equality and balance between the two peoples on the Island.

It is certain that this decision will also have negative effects on the efforts to reach a settlement to the Cyprus issue.

In a time, where efforts are spent to reduce the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean, the US's approval of such a decision, which poisons the peace and stability environment in the region, does not comply with the spirit of alliance.

We expect the US to reconsider this decision and support the ongoing efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.

Otherwise, Turkey, as a guarantor country, will take the necessary decisive counter steps to guarantee the security of the Turkish Cypriot people, in line with its legal and historical responsibilities.