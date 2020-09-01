We welcome the agreement initialled by the Transitional Government of Sudan and the armed groups in Juba yesterday (August 31), as a result of the negotiations hosted by South Sudan.

We believe that this agreement, which constitutes an important step towards the protection of Sudan's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, will make a significant contribution to the establishment of internal peace and tranquility in the country.

Turkey will continue to support all efforts aimed at achieving stability in the friendly and brotherly Sudan.