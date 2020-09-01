#

No: 193, 1 September 2020, Press Release Regarding the Agreement Initialled between the Transitional Government of Sudan and the Armed Groups

We welcome the agreement initialled by the Transitional Government of Sudan and the armed groups in Juba yesterday (August 31), as a result of the negotiations hosted by South Sudan.

We believe that this agreement, which constitutes an important step towards the protection of Sudan's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, will make a significant contribution to the establishment of internal peace and tranquility in the country.

Turkey will continue to support all efforts aimed at achieving stability in the friendly and brotherly Sudan.